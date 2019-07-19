Montrose seeks funding for age-friendly project

With the release of the 2018 Annual Report in Montrose this week, comes an update on an age-friendly project targeted for completion next year.

Improvements to the C-CERC building and Montrose Park have been at the forefront of the parks and recreation folio for months, with council committing $120,000 towards the $440,000 budget.

The project consists of modifications to the facility, including the creation of a sitting and social area adjacent to Memorial Park, the addition of a small kitchen/social area, and a multi-use activity zone.

A covered stage is also in the design plan, which will be suitable for performances in the park, programs, and other types of entertainment.

Other facets of work include the installation of solar-powered overhead trail lights for the Montrose Park walking trail, repairs and modifications to the existing sports court to include pickleball, and the addition of a new surface, made of recycled B.C. tires, for existing playground structures.

The impetus for the project was a result of the 2018 Age-Friendly Plan that was developed through a public consultation process and subsequently adopted by village council.

Of note, is that age-friendly means the spaces are designed for use from the youngest community members to seniors.

“The village has applied for several grants towards the project and has secured one grant,” Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff, told the Trail Times. “(And) hopes to hear the results from the other grant applications within the next two months.”

So far, TireBC is funding the project with $30,000 for a rubberized playing surface at the park playground.

The C-CERC building is part of the old aquatic centre. The portion that remains is owned by the municipality and sits adjacent to Montrose Park and the former elementary school.

The moniker is in reference to the Comprehensive Community and Education Resource Centre (C-CERC). The C-CERC Society was formed to utilize the remainder of the facility after the Beaver Valley aquatic centre collapsed under a heavy snowload in 1997.