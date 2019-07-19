Image: Village of Montrose

Montrose seeks funding for age-friendly project

Council has committed $120,000 for renovations to facility

With the release of the 2018 Annual Report in Montrose this week, comes an update on an age-friendly project targeted for completion next year.

Improvements to the C-CERC building and Montrose Park have been at the forefront of the parks and recreation folio for months, with council committing $120,000 towards the $440,000 budget.

The project consists of modifications to the facility, including the creation of a sitting and social area adjacent to Memorial Park, the addition of a small kitchen/social area, and a multi-use activity zone.

A covered stage is also in the design plan, which will be suitable for performances in the park, programs, and other types of entertainment.

Other facets of work include the installation of solar-powered overhead trail lights for the Montrose Park walking trail, repairs and modifications to the existing sports court to include pickleball, and the addition of a new surface, made of recycled B.C. tires, for existing playground structures.

The impetus for the project was a result of the 2018 Age-Friendly Plan that was developed through a public consultation process and subsequently adopted by village council.

Of note, is that age-friendly means the spaces are designed for use from the youngest community members to seniors.

“The village has applied for several grants towards the project and has secured one grant,” Chief Administrative Officer Larry Plotnikoff, told the Trail Times. “(And) hopes to hear the results from the other grant applications within the next two months.”

So far, TireBC is funding the project with $30,000 for a rubberized playing surface at the park playground.

The C-CERC building is part of the old aquatic centre. The portion that remains is owned by the municipality and sits adjacent to Montrose Park and the former elementary school.

The moniker is in reference to the Comprehensive Community and Education Resource Centre (C-CERC). The C-CERC Society was formed to utilize the remainder of the facility after the Beaver Valley aquatic centre collapsed under a heavy snowload in 1997.

The name for the building has stuck, though the society disbanded around the mid-2000’s.

Previous story
B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill
Next story
B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Just Posted

Blooming judges coming to Trail

Trail is participating in the CiB Class of Champions next week

Montrose seeks funding for age-friendly project

Council has committed $120,000 for renovations to facility

Rossland Legion supports youth activities

Legion members donate to Canadian Tire Jumpstart Program

Trail Sk8 Park Celebration

The all-wheel park is in a scenic location near the Gyro Park boat launch

Trail Major All Stars poised for provincial little league championship

Trail Major All Stars open BC Little League championships against Coquitlam in Vancouver on Saturday

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

West Kootenay U16 Rebels take home provincial gold

West Kootenay Rebels fastball team battle hard to win the BC U16C Fastball Championship

Most Read