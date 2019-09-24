File image/Black Press

Montrose senior indicted for second degree murder

William Sigsworth was arrested on scene May 2

A Montrose senior remains behind bars after being recently indicted in the second degree murder of his wife.

William Sigsworth, 73, was arrested at the scene of the crime, in the couple’s 9th Avenue home, on May 2.

Days later, the Trail and Greater District RCMP confirmed he would remain in custody, charged with the homicide of Morag Sigsworth, 71.

Previous: Trail RCMP name victim of alleged murder

Previous: Montrose man charged with murder

The case was subsequently turned over to the South East District Major Crime Unit, and forwarded to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Provincial court records show that Sigsworth was formally indicted for second degree murder a month ago, on Aug. 23.

His next appearance, via video-link, is scheduled for Sept. 30 in Rossland.

There is a publication ban in effect, prohibiting the publishing of any file details. However, court documents reveal that Sigsworth has been undergoing psychological evaluation.

Trail police first reported this case to the media on the morning of May 2.

Officers were called to the residence hours earlier, at approximately 1 a.m. Upon attendance, the RCMP discovered a deceased woman.

Police stated the investigation would be ongoing and that the public was not at risk.


