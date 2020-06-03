Montrose stabbing victim released from hospital

Trail RCMP sergeant says the crime was isolated, not racially motivated

The young man stabbed in the back when he was working at the Montrose gas station on Friday is now recovering at home.

“The victim has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday.

As far as motive, police will never really know because the male perpetrator was later found dead from a self-inflicted wound.

“At this time, RCMP believe the incident to be isolated and not an attempted robbery nor racially motivated.”

This case began just before 2 p.m. when the suspect stabbed the 21-year old employee then fled the scene.

Officers launched an area sweep, and about 15 minutes later, found the man dead in the backyard of a nearby home.

The deceased, aged 30, had been visiting the area for two weeks.

Wicentowich thanks everyone who assisted the victim at the scene and commended them for not pursuing the suspect.

“Contacting the RCMP immediately was the most prudent course of action. As a result, the RCMP were able to quickly respond to the incident, start its investigation and locate the suspect.”

