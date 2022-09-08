Monument Mountain wildfire burning 17 km from Nelson

The fire producing a lot of smoke but no structures are currently threatened

The red dot shows the location of the Monument Mountain Fire. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service

A wildfire located 17 kilometres north of Nelson has quickly spread to 300 hectares.

The Monument Mountain wildfire is located in the Six Mile Creek drainage. The fire, which was started by lightning Sunday, is considered out of control but isn’t currently threatening any structures according to an update issued Thursday by the Southeast Fire Centre.

Portions of the fire have recently moved into workable terrain that is safe for crews and heavy equipment to access. Two helicopters are working the fire and response officers are on site assessing and developing a containment plan for the Duhamel Creek area.

Another lightning-caused fire at Woden Creek, located approximately 27 km northwest of the Village of Slocan and three km west of Valhalla Park, is currently out of control and estimated at 145 hectares in size.

Ground crews are working on containment with support from helicopters. No structures are currently threatened.

