Moon River

A mesmerizing glow was cast over the Columbia Basin as the longest partial moon eclipse in 580 years occurred at the end of the last week.

The full Beaver Moon of November 2021 passed through Earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse overnight on Thursday, Nov. 18, in what was the longest eclipse since 1440, and will be the longest until 2669.

It was visible from parts of Europe, Asia, Australia and all of North America, Central America and South America.

Seen here in the Trail valley, Tracey Tetreau captured the Nov. 18 night sky from Sunningdale at Bingay Bay.

