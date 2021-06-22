B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Black Press Media files)

More bypassing AstraZeneca for 2nd COVID-19 shot after NACI advice

From 6,000 to 4,000: Adrian Dix says fewer people are choosing AstraZeneca for second dose

Fewer British Columbians are choosing Oxford-AstraZeneca for their second COVID-19 shot.

After NACI switched gears to recommend an mRNA vaccine as its “preferred” second dose choice for Canadians on Thursday a smaller margin – around 4,000 adults a day – has chosen AstraZeneca, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Previously, a majority of adults – up to 6,128 a day – chose to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca again when NACI’s June 1 advice was that recipients could choose for themselves whether or not to get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

READ ALSO: B.C. reaches 1 million people fully vaccinated, 56 new cases Tuesday

Dix assured the public that the province has no future plans to turn away AstraZeneca shipments.

In fact, B.C. is set to receive 10,000 additional doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week, said Dix. They will be available for immunizations at pharmacies across the province.

“To have the summer that we want, vaccination is key,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.  “When we are immunized we protect each other and we protect ourselves.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Anti-racism rally in Nanaimo postponed due to threat of violence
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares

Just Posted

Waneta Manor is located on Laburnum Drive in Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier
New elevator coming to Trail manor this summer, says head manager

L-R: Patients of Dr. Sarah Tucker, Dr. Trevor Aiken and Dr. Stephanie Cameron must call Columbia Primary Care Clinic at 250.368.9394 to make appointments after July 1. Photo: Submitted
Three doctors at Trail clinic on the move

Shoes and toys were placed by the altar at the Circle of Indigenous Nations of Castlegar Indigenous Peoples Day gathering on Monday. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar Indigenous Peoples Day gathering focuses on remembering

Manager Cora Muellner (left) and employee Rachel Ronson at Buddy’s Place in Nelson. Muellner is among local cannabis retailers welcoming changes to provincial regulations. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson cannabis retailers welcome provincial changes to delivery, hiring options