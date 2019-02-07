The four accused with outstanding warrants in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring. (CFSEU-BC handout)

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

B.C.’s gang enforcement unit says that more charges have been laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in the Peace region.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. said in a news release Thursday that the investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015. The lengthy investigation led to the seizure of $57,000 in cash, an assault-style rifle as well as other firearms, and illegal drugs such as cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Thirty-six people were charged in connection to the investigation, facing a total of 120 charges.

CFSEU-BC said 21 of those charged have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty, six are set to be sentenced and another six are awaiting trial.

READ MORE: Charter delay application denied for members of Chilliwack crime syndicate

Five people were found not guilty or had charges stayed.

Four of the accused have outstanding warrants for their arrests, including Alena Wallace, Paul Del Grosso, Danick Leger and Jamie Cormier.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

