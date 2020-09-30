Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75. (RCMP handout)

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

A Coquitlam man involved with several churches is facing a number of additional sexual assault charges as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse.

Raymond Howard Gaglardi, 75, was first charged with six sex-related offences back in mid-July, following an investigation which began i

n December 2019.

At the time, investigators alleged that he offered therapy sessions to young people that he met primarily through their parents at church, where he went by the name ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi.’

The alleged offences happened between 1993 and 2007 in Gaglardi’s home in Coquitlam. He has also been associated to multiple churches in the region, including Hillside Community Church, Austin Avenue Chapel and Evergreen Evangelical.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), Coquitlam Mounties announced seven more charges, including six counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

All nine victims were young men or teenage boys in Coquitlam at the time of the alleged offences, police confirmed.

Sex crimes investigators are now looking into crimes that may have happened in other jurisdictions, specifically within the

Glad Tidings Church community in Vancouver, as well as the Glad Tidings Summer Camp in Sechelt during the 1970s and 1980s.

“Witnesses and victims have been incredible,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Their courage to speak has led directly to these seven additional charges. We want to assure them, and everyone involved, that our investigation is not over.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask to speak to the Sex Crimes Unit under file #2019-38332.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Free public transit for Greater Trail seniors on Thursday
Next story
Traffic change in Trail on Wednesday

Just Posted

Trail native, Jake Lucchini, signs with Canadiens

Former Smoke Eater captain, Jake Lucchini, signs one-year, two-way deal with Montreal Canadiens

Traffic change in Trail on Wednesday

Workers are performing a required inspection of the Victoria Street Bridge lighting

Free public transit for Greater Trail seniors on Thursday

The no-charge day is to recognize National Senior’s Day

Central Mountain Air ready to take flight at West Kootenay Regional Airport

First flight to take off Oct. 1

Sombre farewell; Trail seniors branch closing doors after 63 years

The association will disband in December

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

Experts worry social restrictions might be tough to swallow after months of freedom

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Canada

Orange Shirt Day lessons of past in today’s classrooms

Phyllis Webstad, who attended St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in British Columbia, is credited for creating the movement

Greens’ Furstenau fires at NDP, Liberals on pandemic recovery, sales tax promise

She also criticized the NDP economic recovery plan, arguing it abandons the tourism industry

Most Read