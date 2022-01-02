A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the south coast of British Columbia with 2 to 15 cm expected from Sunday to Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A child walks back up a hill past a snowman while sledding at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the south coast of British Columbia with 2 to 15 cm expected from Sunday to Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More snow, heavy winds expected across B.C.: Environment Canada

Snow is expected to intensify over the Trans-Canada Highway Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Environment Canada is warning travellers to be prepared and drive carefully as heavy snowfall is expected on highways in southern British Columbia.

The agency says snow is expected to intensify over the Trans-Canada Highway Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and is expected to continue until Monday night.

The weather office says the northern B.C. interior can expect up to 20 cm of heavy snow over Teslin, Cassiar Mountains and Watson Lake, while central and north coasts can expect up to 50 cm of snow.

It says the snow will intensify tonight and continue through Sunday, with up to 50 cm also expected over the Sea to Sky Corridor.

Environment Canada says an approaching Pacific frontal system will create strong winds of up to 70km/h for East Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver regions, but says those conditions are expected to ease overnight.

It says lower winds will also bring much warmer air into the area, resulting in a chance of flurries that will change to rain overnight.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Previous story
City of Trail clarifies vaccine requirements for pool users
Next story
Parts of Canada begin 2022 with record COVID-19 cases after low-key New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Trail's Corey Cunningham beats the Cranbrook goalie but cannot find the back of the net. Photos: Jim Bailey
Cranbrook Bucks battle back for win over Trail Smoke Eaters

“Today it is seldom remembered but the valor of our Canadian veterans shines brightly with the people of South Korea who have not forgotten the 516 Canadian service men who died defending their country,” writes Guy Black. Photo: Unsplash
Letter: In 2022 our veterans will not be forgotten

Photo: Trail.ca
City of Trail clarifies vaccine requirements for pool users

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks unveiled their new jersey on the way to splitting a home-and-home with the Nelson Leafs this week. Photos: Jim Bailey
Beaver Valley Nitehawks rebound for road win over Nelson Leafs