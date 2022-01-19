A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 200 Afghan refugees land in Vancouver after fleeing the Taliban

Refugees include those who worked closely with Canadian forces

More than 200 Afghan refugees have landed in Vancouver, set to begin new lives in the city and across Canada.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the refugees who arrived at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday (Jan. 18) evening on a charter flight from Pakistan were largely individuals who worked with the Canadian government in Afghanistan and their families.

Of the individuals who arrived, 161 will settle in Vancouver while 48 others will reside elsewhere in Canada where they already have family ties. There will now be more than 7,000 Afghan refugees in Canada.

Refugees began arriving in Canada after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban began to takeover amid the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

Over the next few weeks, the refugees will work with the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia to find housing, work on getting jobs, improving language skills and overall adjusting to life in Canada. The previously announced $2-million B.C. Refugee Readiness Fund will provide supports for families resettling in the province.

READ MORE: Canada welcomes first of Afghan refugees who supported Canadian military mission

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Afghanistanrefugee

Previous story
Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police
Next story
Love for Betty White tallies nearly $500,000 for animal welfare groups in B.C.

Just Posted

From the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland's storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives - we can also scan them and you retain the original.
Our History in Pictures

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president

Zach Michaelis commits
Smoke Eaters forward commits to Northern Michigan

L-R: Rotary Club of Trail President Bruce Fawcett; Salvation Army Officers Andrew and Olivia Sweet; Richard Fish, Rotary President Elect; and Rotary Carol Festival Co-ordinator Ardith White with the $2,270 presentation cheque for the Salvation Army in lieu of the Carol Festival. Photo: Submitted
Rotary Club of Trail hopeful to carol this year