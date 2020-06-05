More than 900 masks made through Rossland’s #Masks4all campaign

The campaign was launched in late April to get more residents to wear masks during COVID-19 crisis

The #Masks4all campaign has made over 900 non-medical masks for residents. (Kathy Moore photo)

The #Masks4all campaign in Rossland has now made more than 900 non-medical masks for residents.

The campaign launched on April 29 by Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, the city’s rotary club and physicians to get more residents to wear masks and to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 in the community.

So far this week, Moore said at least 20 masks have been distributed to Ferraro Foods, 20 masks to the local pharmacy and 11 to the local food bank.

Public demand for the masks is still going strong, according to Moore.

“Demand for the masks is still rising as more people are now getting out into the community,” said Moore.

“Residents seem to like having a mask on them that they can put on anytime if they find themselves in a crowded spot.”

While the campaign currently has around 20 active volunteers to make masks, more are needed to meet the growing mask demand.

The campaign has worked by volunteers dropping off masks they’ve made at Moore’s house. After, Moore then has been preparing and packing the masks and distributing them to various places.

To learn more about how to get involved with the campaign, you can visit the #masks4all Facebook page.

Wearing a non-medical mask can help protect others from COVID-19, according to the Canadian government.

