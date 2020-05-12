Morning start: This Kootenay town is one of Canada’s highest cities

In case you missed it:
The City of Castlegar has decided to deliver free compost to households.
A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know that Rossland is one of Canada’s highest cities?
"There's no reason to stay indoors when it starts getting cold ❄️ "~ @venturegreenphotography . We couldn't agree more! Remember, with colder weather approaching, no matter what outdoor activity you are planning, it is so important to be prepared. Follow the three Ts—trip planning, training, and taking the essentials. @bcadvsmart is a great resource to help you get informed before heading outdoors. It's no fun to be cold or ill-prepared! Photo credit @venturegreenphotography #rossland #kootrocks #exploreBC #exploreCanada.
The town sits at an elevation of 1023 metres and is nestled in the crater of an ancient volcano.
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:
In Castlegar:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.
In Trail:
There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.
In Nakusp:
There will be a thirty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 c.
Video of the day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.