A view of Rossland in 1912. File photo

Morning start: This Kootenay town is one of Canada’s highest cities

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 12

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has decided to deliver free compost to households.

A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Rossland is one of Canada’s highest cities?

The town sits at an elevation of 1023 metres and is nestled in the crater of an ancient volcano.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Trail:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 c.

Video of the day:

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away
Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Suspected shooter in custody: Trail RCMP

Trail police received a report of shots fired at a passenger car on May 1

Trail Chamber promotes businesses through BINGO! initiative

Get your Bingo cards, go online and support Greater Trail businesses

B.C. town says ‘Goodbye to Sheriff Teasle’

Brian McKinney shares stories of actor Brian Dennehy’s time in Hope

Morning start: One amazing small art town is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 8

Free income tax service re-starts in Trail with precautions

This program is for eligible low income or limited income earners

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Remote First Nation on B.C.’s central coast asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Canadian singer Bryan Adams faces backlash over COVID-19 social media posts

Many on social media condemned Adams’s comments as racist

