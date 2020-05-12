Morning start: This Kootenay town is one of Canada’s highest cities

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 12

A view of Rossland in 1912. File photo

In case you missed it:

The City of Castlegar has decided to deliver free compost to households.

Click here for the story.

A woman who led Nelson police on a chase through the city in September has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that Rossland is one of Canada’s highest cities?

The town sits at an elevation of 1023 metres and is nestled in the crater of an ancient volcano.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Tuesday:

In Castlegar:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Trail:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty per cent chance of showers with a high of 17 c.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.