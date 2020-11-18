Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)

Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

WARNING: This story may contain disturbing content

KerryAnn Lewis’s murder trial came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when she collapsed in the courtroom, just after the judge had decided to pause the hearings to get a medical assessment for Lewis.

A loud thud was audible over the audio link to the trial, and court staff called for emergency medical personnel to check Lewis out. Crown prosecutor Kristen LeNoble confirmed Lewis had collapsed.

Lewis was taken back to the New Westminster Court House’s cells to be seen by BC EHS paramedics. She was able to speak after collapsing.

Lewis’s murder trial had already been paused Tuesday, as her lawyer, Marilyn Sandford, expressed concern about her client’s mental and physical state.

The court didn’t hear from any witnesses on Tuesday, according to LeNoble, and Supreme Court Justice Martha Devlin ordered that a doctor examine Lewis overnight.

However, that didn’t happen.

Lewis was back in court Wednesday, having told her lawyer, Marilyn Sandford, that she was feeling better and ready to continue.

But there was still concern from Crown prosecutor Christopher McPherson about whether the trial should press ahead without an assessment of Lewis.

The judge agreed.

“The priority is determining Ms. Lewis’s fitness, at least on a preliminary basis,” said Devlin.

The court will reconvene on Friday, Nov. 20, Devlin said. Evidence from a toxicology specialist was expected that day, but it’s uncertain what will happen now.

Lewis is charged with first degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter Aaliyah Rosa.

The Crown has said they intend to show that Aaliyah was sedated and drowned in the bathtub of Lewis’s Langley apartment on July 22, 2018. Lewis has pleaded not guilty.

This was the second time Lewis’s physical health has impacted the trial. Earlier this month, two days were missed due to Lewis being ill with what was feared to be coronavirus.

Several witnesses have also had their testimony delayed because they were exposed to or contracted coronavirus and had to quarantine.

CourtIHITLangleymurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

Just Posted

A coyote (not the one pictured) is reported to have chased a group of teenagers into a downtown Trail eatery on Saturday. Photo: Caleb Woods on Unsplash
Trail police report problem coyote

Wildlife is still active in the Trail area, including bears and coyotes

Photo: Anna Hill on Unsplash
Shoveling snow leads to physical altercation in East Trail

District police were called to the alleged incident on Friday the 13th

Report finds mental health challenges children and youth can be expected to experience during and after COVID-19, including anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and behavioural problems. Photo: Piron Guillaume on Unsplash
B.C. report: Pandemic will increase mental health struggles for youth

‘COVID-19 and the Impact on Children’s Mental Health’ study released

A traffic unit pulled over this Trail driver on Friday amid a heavy snowstorm that hit the West Kootenay. Photo: Trail RCMP
Dude, where’s your windshield?

Windshields must be cleared of material and debris under the BC Motor Vehicle Act

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo by Tom Zytaruk)
Mother accused in Langley child-murder trial collapses in court

There are concerns KerryAnn Lewis may not be fit to stand trial

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to reporters from B.C. legislature, Nov. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. premier calls for national COVID-19 travel restrictions

John Horgan says non-essential travel banned in province

FILE – Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor asks for approval to decriminalize personal possession of illicit drugs

Vancouver has seen over 1,500 illicit drug deaths since the provincial health emergency was declared

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of Vancouver Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

A new West Coast Seeds pollinator mix of cosmos pays tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Submitted photo/ We Are The Northern)
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

Most Read