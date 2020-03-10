Motor vehicle collision closes Highway 3A

A tow truck heads towards the scene of the accident while drivers wait for the road to clear. Photo by Christina Kosinec.

UPDATE: DriveBC says single-lane alternating traffic has begun to move around the incident.

ORIGINAL: Police and emergency crews are on the scene of an accident that closed Highway 3A for more than an hour this afternoon.

Tarrys Fire Rescue says it was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident near Shoreacres, about a kilometre west of the junction with Highway 6 at about 1 p.m.

Reports say a small car and an SUV hit each other near near the Shoreacres bridge.

There’s no word if anyone was injured in the incident.

About two centimetres of snowfall this morning has made some roadways in the region slippery. Drive with caution.

We will update when more information becomes available.



