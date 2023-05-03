Photo: Trail RCMP

Photo: Trail RCMP

Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge

Trail RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the motorcycle

A Trail man, 34, is under investigation for driving while prohibited and mischief after he allegedly crashed a motorbike and caused damage to the pedestrian-only bridge in East Trail.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, a frontline Trail RCMP officer received a report that the man had allegedly crashed a green Kawasaki motorcycle into the railing of the Columbia River Skywalk.

Police say the suspect was reported to have sustained a serious injury to his face before fleeing the scene.

The bridge railing was damaged.

The City of Trail is assessing it for subsequent repairs.

The alleged perpetrator is under investigation for driving while prohibited and and mischief to public property contrary to the criminal code.

Trail RCMP is asking for public assistance to identify the owner of the motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the green Kawasaki is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

Read more: #Local News

Contact

City of Traildistracted drivingimpaired drivingRCMP Briefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Securities Commission alleges fraud committed by B.C. crypto firm
Next story
Coastal First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response

Just Posted

Photo: Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
City of Trail starts sewer cleaning and inspection Thursday

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

Photo: Trail RCMP
Fruitvale break and enter, Fruitvale man arrested, and Fruitvale woman arrested

Photo: Trail RCMP
Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge