Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge

Trail RCMP is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the motorcycle

A Trail man, 34, is under investigation for driving while prohibited and mischief after he allegedly crashed a motorbike and caused damage to the pedestrian-only bridge in East Trail.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, April 29, a frontline Trail RCMP officer received a report that the man had allegedly crashed a green Kawasaki motorcycle into the railing of the Columbia River Skywalk.

Police say the suspect was reported to have sustained a serious injury to his face before fleeing the scene.

The bridge railing was damaged.

The City of Trail is assessing it for subsequent repairs.

The alleged perpetrator is under investigation for driving while prohibited and and mischief to public property contrary to the criminal code.

Trail RCMP is asking for public assistance to identify the owner of the motorcycle.

Anyone with information about the green Kawasaki is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

