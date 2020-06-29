Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

Two motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday.

At around 11:30 a.m. Station 374 of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded to the accident.

According to KBRFR Captain Greg Ferraby, five emergency responders arrived on the scene where two motorcyles were down along with the two riders laying near their motorcycles near the intersection in front of Walmart.

The road was detoured and reduced to two lanes following the incident, and riders transported to hospital.

RCMP are investigating.