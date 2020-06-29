A motorcycle crash at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Dr. sent two riders to hospital. Geoff Fontes photo.

Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

Two motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday.

At around 11:30 a.m. Station 374 of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) responded to the accident.

According to KBRFR Captain Greg Ferraby, five emergency responders arrived on the scene where two motorcyles were down along with the two riders laying near their motorcycles near the intersection in front of Walmart.

The road was detoured and reduced to two lanes following the incident, and riders transported to hospital.

RCMP are investigating.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

Just Posted

Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

A pair of motorcycles collided at the intersection of Hwy 3B and Marcolin Drive on Monday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks duo awarded KIJHL bursary

Nitehawk co-captains Angus Amadio and Morgan Peace are among 14 players to receive the KIJHL bursary

COS urges residents to be safe and keep wildlife wild in Greater Trail

Wildlife encounters on the upswing in Greater Trail, fines pending for open wildlife attractants

Former Kootenay MLA Ed Conroy passes at 73

Ed Conroy was first elected to the BC Legislature as the NDP MLA for Rossland-Trail in 1991

Castlegar mountain bikers ride 120 km in one day

Group hits all of Castlegar’s trails in one day

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

Interior Health suing former Shuswap hospital employee, pharmacist for alleged drug sales scheme

Health authority claims Salmon Arm hospital pharmacist conspired with pharmacy owner

Columbia Basin Trust developing short-term plan to guide activities

The trust is adapting to pandemic circumstances to continue to serve the region

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

Baby otter recovering in Greater Victoria after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Most Read