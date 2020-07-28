Motorists only experienced a small traffic delay after the incident occurred. File photo

Motorcyclist injured in Highway 3A crash

Flaggers were at Playmor Junction redirecting traffic around the crash scene on Saturday

A motorcycle crash closed the westbound lane of Highway 3A near the Playmor Junction for about 1.5 hours on Saturday.

Crescent Valley Fire Department (CVPD) deputy chief Geoff Gaudet said the crash occurred at about 1:17 p.m. as a female motorcyclist was heading from Nelson to Castlegar.

After attending the crash scene, Gaudet said some CVFD members provided first aid to the motorcyclist while others flagged traffic at the junction.

“While we did close the lane heading towards Castlegar, there was a turning lane nearby so we were able maintain two-way traffic,” said Gaudet.

“A flagger also was in the intersection to control traffic and let motorists turn left from Highway 6 onto Highway 3A towards Nelson.”

There was only up to a five-minute delay for motorists as they drove around the crash scene, according to Gaudet.

BC Ambulance personnel arrived to the crash scene shortly after and transported the motorcyclist to hospital.

CVFD couldn’t provide anymore information to Castlegar News as to how the crash occurred, if it was a single-vehicle incident or the condition of the motorcyclist.

In total, four fire engines, one ambulance and an RCMP unit attended the scene.

Just last May, a woman died in a two-vehicle collision along Highway 3 near Thrums.

Castlegar News has reached out to the West Kootenay Traffic Services and the Regional District Central Kootenay fire chief for more information on the crash.



