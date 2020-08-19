Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue transport man with possible broken hip from Red Mt.

Mountain biker rescued from Red Mountain

Kootenay Boundary fire department executed a back-country rescue on Wednesday morning

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue brought a man to safety after a back country rescue on Red Mountain Wednesday morning.

Four fire and rescue members from Rossland Station 371 and five from Trail Station 374 responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. and arrived on scene 20 minutes later.

An elderly man was mountain biking along Prospector Trail, when he took a serious spill and suffered a suspected broken hip.

Despite the remote area, regional fire rescue was able to access and recover the man fairly quickly.

“It was actually not bad at all,” said deputy fire chief Glen Gallamore. “We were able to drive probably three-quarters of the way in to where he was, and then it was a short hike off the road on a side trail, where we were able to get to him.”

The crews loaded him on to a clamshell recovery board, and used a backcountry litter to wheel him back to a waiting ambulance.

Gallamore says there have been a few calls to mountain bike accidents this summer, and they seem to be getting further off the beaten path.

The man was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital just over an hour later.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin
Next story
UPDATE: One home lost as Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

Mountain biker rescued from Red Mountain

Kootenay Boundary fire department executed a back-country rescue on Wednesday morning

More than a dozen new lightning-caused fires in West Kootenay

The Slocan Valley area is especially hard hit

Local artists featured in upcoming Kootenay Gallery showcases

On Aug. 28, the Kootenay Gallery will open two new exhibitions

Whitewater Ski Resort to require masks on guests, staff when season begins

The rule will be in place for all of Whitewater’s indoor buildings

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Most Read