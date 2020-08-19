Mountain biker rescued from Red Mountain

Kootenay Boundary fire and rescue transport man with possible broken hip from Red Mt.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue brought a man to safety after a back country rescue on Red Mountain Wednesday morning.

Four fire and rescue members from Rossland Station 371 and five from Trail Station 374 responded to a call at 11:20 a.m. and arrived on scene 20 minutes later.

An elderly man was mountain biking along Prospector Trail, when he took a serious spill and suffered a suspected broken hip.

Despite the remote area, regional fire rescue was able to access and recover the man fairly quickly.

“It was actually not bad at all,” said deputy fire chief Glen Gallamore. “We were able to drive probably three-quarters of the way in to where he was, and then it was a short hike off the road on a side trail, where we were able to get to him.”

The crews loaded him on to a clamshell recovery board, and used a backcountry litter to wheel him back to a waiting ambulance.

Gallamore says there have been a few calls to mountain bike accidents this summer, and they seem to be getting further off the beaten path.

The man was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital just over an hour later.