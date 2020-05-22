Mountain Pineapple has deferred its application to a meeting on June 15. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo) Mountain Pineapple has deferred its application to a meeting on June 15. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo) Mountain Pineapple has deferred its application to a meeting on June 15. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Mountain Pineapple defers application for new cannabis store in Rossland

The application was originally going to be reviewed by city council on May 19

Mountain Pineapple has decided to defer its cannabis retail store license application to a Rossland city council meeting on June 15.

The application was set to be reviewed by council on May 19, however mayor Kathy Moore said Mountain Pineapple requested additional time to provide more information.

According to an online city document prepared by city planner Stacey Lightbourne, numerous Rossland residents have already sent emails to the city to voice their opposition to the store.

Some of the concerns are that there shouldn’t be two cannabis businesses on the same city block, there isn’t need for a second cannabis store in the city and that a second cannabis store wouldn’t present a good image for the city’s downtown core.

Jimmy’s Cannabis Shop, Rossland’s first cannabis shop, opened on Oct. 1.

Mountain Pineapple is proposing to build the cannabis store at 2185 Columbia Ave.

There are already seven cannabis stores in Castlegar, five in Trail and one in Warfield, according to the city document.

READ MORE: BC Cannabis Store coming to Trail

