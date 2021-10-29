MP Cannings appointed to 4 critic roles

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

MP Richard Cannings for the South Okanagan West Kootenay will be serving in four critic positions.

The announcment of the critic positions for the NDP was made on Friday.

Cannings will be handling the roles of critic for Emergency Preparedness (Climate Change Resilience) and Small Business and Tourism and will serve as deputy critic for Innovation, Science and Industry and for Natural Resources.

“Canadians can count on this group of New Democrats to fight for them and their families. We have a lot of diversity, talent and depth on this team,” said Singh in the release announcing the appointments.

