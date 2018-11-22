NDP MP Wayne Stetski and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the top of Kootenay Pass on their recent tour of the Kootenay-Columbia riding. (Submitted)

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

NDP MP Wayne Stetski was officially nominated by Kootenay-Columbia NDP members to be their candidate for the 2019 federal election during a nomination meeting that took place in Nelson last Saturday.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the NDP for another election and to keep fighting alongside NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for people who keep getting squeezed, while the richest people and richest corporations come out ahead,” said Stetski. “I hope to earn the trust of the people of Kootenay-Columbia once again so I can keep working hard for them and make sure they get what they need from their government.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is extremely excited to be able to count on MP Stetski to help him improve the lives of everyday people in Kootenay-Columbia and in communities across the country.

“Wayne is a tireless worker with an unparalleled dedication and determination to stand up for the common good, protect our environment, and make life easier and more affordable for those who have been left behind by decades of Liberal and Conservatives governments,” said Singh.

The decision to run again was an easy one for Stetski.

“Working for the people of Kootenay-Columbia is an enormous privilege and one I take very seriously,” said Stetski. “I hope that the work I have done in Ottawa on their behalf to date has shown that the concerns of my constituents are my first priority. I am excited to work with Jagmeet, with my colleagues in the NDP caucus, and with other Members of Parliament from across the country to make life better for people in Kootenay-Columbia, in Canada, and around the world.”

Previous story
St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe
Next story
Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Just Posted

Rossland Museum unveils second phase expansion plans

New exhibit a reality thanks to $700k grant from Teck

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Rossland Homespun Craft Fair goes Saturday

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Nov. 22 to Nov. 28

Wolves spotted in Trail area

WildsafeBC: To reduce conflict with wildlife manage your attractants

Rotating postal strikes return to Trail, Rossland and Castlegar

Federal government tables legislation to end strikes

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Convicted Winnipeg letter-bomber sentenced to life in prison

Guido Amsel sent letter bombs to his ex-wife and two law firms

Former students share stories of bullying at St. Michael’s dating back decades

Former students are coming forward with their own experiences of bullying and harassment at the school

Most Read