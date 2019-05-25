MS Walk goes in Trail, Sunday

Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. at Gyro Park in East Trail

On Sunday May 26, communities across B.C. will participate in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Hundreds of participants will show their support for individuals living with MS.

They will walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future at the annual MS Walk, starting at Gyro Park in Trail.

Check-in time is at 9:30 a.m. at the park, located at 234 Park Road, East Trail.

Start time will be at 11 a.m.

The MS Walk is an event supported by friends, family and the community of British Columbians affected by MS and raises funds to help put an end to multiple sclerosis.

Participants can choose from a variety of routes, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids. More information is available online at: mswalks.ca

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world.

Funds raised at the MS Walk are invested in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empowering people with MS to live their best lives.