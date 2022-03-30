Métis leader Cassidy Caron and delegates meet with Pope Francis

President Cassidy Caron of the Métis National Council, travelled to Rome on the weekend alongside a delegation of Métis residential school survivors, leaders, and community members to meet with the Pope. Photo: President_Cassidy_Caron/Instagram

Rossland born Cassidy Caron, now president of the Métis National Council, travelled to Rome on the weekend alongside a delegation of Métis residential school survivors, leaders, and community members to meet with the Pope in the Vatican.

“As the President of the Métis National Council, and as a Métis woman with roots in the historic Métis communities of Batoche and St. Louis, Saskatchewan, I consider it both an honour and a duty to truthfully share the many stories that I have heard from Métis Survivors across the Homeland,” she said as the delegation departed on Saturday. “The trust that has been placed in me by Métis Survivors and their families to share these stories is one that I embrace with the utmost seriousness. A number of people have asked what we expect from our meeting with the Pope. Having now heard from so many Métis Survivors across the Homeland, I believe that the reason we are travelling to the Vatican is to ensure the Pope hears Métis stories and truths of how Residential Schools and the role of the Catholic Church has affected our communities, directly from those who were affected most — our Métis Survivors. Many want the Pope to apologize to all Residential School Survivors, their families, and their communities for the intergenerational trauma inflicted upon Indigenous peoples across Canada, including the Métis Nation.”

After Caron and the delegation met with Pope Francis on Monday, she posted an updated message and photos on her Instagram page.

“Today (March 28), Pope Francis heard directly from three of our Métis Residential School Survivors. Just three of the many stories and truths that our Métis Residential School Survivors carry. Today, we invited Pope Francis to join us, the Métis Nation, on our pathway of truth, justice and healing. We have a lot more work to do this week in Rome including meetings with a number of other Church officials. We will continue to share our stories and identify how they can support the work that we are committed to doing for our Survivors, families, communities and Nation.”

