Multiculturalism grants advance anti-racism across B.C.

Program provides $300,000 annually for projects that tackle racism while supporting systemic change

Politicians and award recipients at the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Awards in 2019. (Province of B.C.)

Communities throughout B.C. will be safer and more inclusive for people, with 75 projects supported through the latest round of B.C. multiculturalism grants announced earlier this week.

“We are privileged to live in one of the most culturally diverse places in the world, and we all need to work together to ensure that everyone feels welcomed, valued and respected in British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Citizens’ Services and responsible for Multiculturalism. “Through these grants, we are assisting community organizations to deliver projects that strengthen intercultural connections, and increase trust and understanding to reduce incidents of racism, hate and discrimination for a better B.C.”

The B.C. Multiculturalism Grants program provides a total of $300,000 annually to non-profit and charitable organizations for projects promoting collaborative community approaches that tackle racism and hate while supporting systemic change.

Projects benefiting from this latest round of grants include:

The Diversity and Inclusion Capacity Building Project (Kelowna): a project that will focus on cultivating cross-cultural and intercultural knowledge and awareness among people of all backgrounds.

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (Victoria): a project that will support conversations in Victoria and Vancouver on systemic issues, access barriers and other challenges related to the maternal health of women of colour.

Culture Confluence Anti-Racism Broadcast Series (Prince George): a podcast/radio series that will explore the ways local culture contributes to and combats systemic racism.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government