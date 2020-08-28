The Solomon Mountain fire had put 44 properties on evacuation alert from Aug. 18 to 20. Shawn Campbell took photos from the fire. (Contributed image Grand Forks Gazette)

Multiple wildfires spark across Kootenay Boundary last week

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for 44 properties

BC Wildfire and the Beaverdell Volunteer Fire Department successfully fought back the Solomon Mountain wildfire last week.

In addition to the Beaverdell firefighters, BC Wildfire had deployed 20 personnel, as well as three helicopters to monitor and drop water on the fire.

The blaze was reported on Aug. 18, four kilometres north of Beaverdell. It grew to 17.5 hectares in size, and began to encroach on several properties in the area.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for 44 properties in the area that evening, warning residents along Highway 33, Beacon Road, Boulder Road, and Solomon Road to be ready to evacuate.

The alert was rescinded on Aug. 20, once the fire was considered under control. The final update listed the fire at 23.5 hectares. With the assistance of a bulldozer to provide fireguards, no structures were lost.

BC Wildfire then pivoted to focus on the Carmi Creek fire, which had also been reported on Aug. 18. That fire grew to over 60 hectares, but did not threaten any properties. BC Wildfire had deployed 20 personnel, as well as helicopters and air tankers.

Both the Carmi Creek and Solomon Mountain fires are no longer listed as active by BC Wildfire, and both were caused by lightning strikes.

In the Okanagan, BC Wildfire is still fighting the Christie Mountain wildfire, which is currently listed as 2,035 hectares in size.

The fire was also discovered on Aug. 18, with the cause still under investigation. Deployed on Monday, Aug. 24 were 192 personnel, 15 helicopters, and eight pieces of heavy equipment. Overnight, 32 firefighters were stationed for action. That fire, as of Aug. 24, was listed as minimally active and an evacuation order and alerts were still in place.

In the Central Kootenay region, the Talbot Creek fire 37 kilometres north of Castlegar in the Slocan Valley continued to burn on Aug. 24. The fire stretched over an area of 200 hectares, with 77 firefighters on site with heavy equipment. It was caused by a lightning strike and discovered on Aug. 17

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall
Next story
First PET/CT scanner in the Interior for cancer patients

Just Posted

Architects found for Creston grain elevators restoration project

Next Architecture is an architecture firm based in Edmonton, Alta., and they will take the lead in helping to design and restore the elevators

Multiple wildfires spark across Kootenay Boundary last week

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert for 44 properties

First PET/CT scanner in the Interior for cancer patients

Until now, cancer patients living in the Interior had to travel to Vancouver or other faraway cities

First certified net zero home in the Kootenays built in Shoreacres

PHOTOS: Net zero home built with traditional supplies and plenty of windows

Trail Blazers: Gyro Park, the perennial summertime haven

Before the Columbia River dams cut the water flow starting in 1968, the river rose much higher.

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

ICBC adding road tests to catch up on COVID-19 backlog

Failed tests, pandemic precautions add to wait time

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

Most Read