Murphy foundation commits $1.1M for Kids Rink upgrades and programming

Kids Rink to get new concrete floor, new arena boards, and improvements to ice-level viewing area

The Murphy Family Foundation is providing over $1M to upgrade the Kids Rink and provide enhanced programming for Greater Trail youth. Annie and Rich Murphy have owned the Trail Smoke Eaters since 2016. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Murphy Family Foundation (Foundation) takes an active part in supporting youth development with “the belief that every young person in every community has the right to thrive.”

Rich Murphy and daughter Madelyn Murphy-Homer, director of the Foundation, attended the Monday afternoon (Jan. 23) Trail Governance and Operations Committee via Zoom, where it was announced that the Foundation will donate almost $1.1 million to the City of Trail for improvements to the Kids Rink, and enhanced programming at the Trail Memorial Centre.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the Murphy Family Foundation’s ongoing support and dedication to our youth, community, and recreational facilities,” said Trail Mayor Colleen Jones in a release. “The additional funding will allow the Kids Rink improvement project to occur with minimal financial burden to the city or citizens.”

The Foundation is providing $503,800 USD to cover costs of additional upgrades to the rink, which was built in 1953, following a $370,000 USD contribution for a similar Kids Rink project in January last year.

In total, this will see $703,800 USD (approximately $945,000 CDN) go towards Kids Rink infrastructure improvements in 2023 and $170,000 USD (approximately $227,460 CDN) to support free community programming over a six-year period.

“First and foremost, I want to say we are so excited about this,” Rich Murphy said. “We think this is a great opportunity for the Trail Smoke Eaters and other companies that provide on-ice instruction to come into Trail. Trail is going to be the only facility for many, many miles to have summer ice.”

The city has seen a number of projects benefit from the Foundation, since founders Rich and Annie Murphy bought the Trail Smoke Eaters BCHL team in 2016.

In August 2021, Murphy and the Smoke Eaters asked the city to keep the Kids Rink open until June 15, a three-and-a-half month extension from its regular closing date at the end of March, to facilitate development camps. It was at this time that Murphy expressed interest in supporting improvements to the Kids Rink space through the Foundation.

“When we think about the updates to the Kids Rink, all we can visualize is a great expanse of possibilities and opportunities that a facility of this caliber can offer the Greater Trail area,” said director Murphy-Homer. “We are committed as a foundation to this project, and we cannot wait to see how the community will utilize this updated facility.”

A report provided by deputy director of Trail Parks and Recreation, Robert Baker, noted that if the project was sidelined, it would force youth to seek opportunities elsewhere, which indirectly affects the sustainability of the Trail Smoke Eaters and that of the Trail Memorial Centre.

“It’s going to give young athletes in the surrounding areas an opportunity to hone their skills and have some fun, and it’s going to bring revenue and economic development to the City of Trail,” added Murphy.

The rink will see a new concrete floor to help maintain ice during the summer months, new arena boards, and improvements to the ice-level viewing area.

The project is scheduled to start in June 2023 and will continue throughout the summer.

The city will cover taxes, and a 25 per cent financial contingency fund, in addition to mechanical upgrades totalling $315,000 in 2024.

“The amenities in the Trail Memorial Centre are pivotal recreational venues for the entire region, and we are thankful the foundation shares our vision of a vibrant and healthy community,” said Jones. “We look forward seeing the updated Kids Rink facility and can’t wait to enjoy more free family-friendly ice skating programs.”

The city says it will continue to work with the Foundation on enhanced free programming options to the community and will release details when they are available.

The Kids Rink in the Trail Memorial Centre was built in 1953, four years after the construction of the Cominco Arena. The Kids Rink has a 70 x 147-foot ice surface, a viewing area from the McIntyre Room, and a small ice-side viewing area. The rink is used extensively for skating, hockey, private rentals and is equipped with laser light technology and a sound system.

The Murphy Family Foundation is a Minnesota based foundation focused on supporting organizations dedicated to youth development. With specific focuses on funding education, the arts, entrepreneurship, and sports programming for youth, the foundation is committed to the belief that every young person in every community has the right to thrive.

City of TrailDonationinfrastructureTrail Smoke Eaters