Murphy Foundation lends hand to Gyro Playground

The Murphy Family Foundation has made a generous donation to the City of Trail and its Gyro Park Playground Project.

Rich and Annie Murphy, owners of the Trail Smoke Eaters, are incredible Silver City citizens even though their home is in Minnesota.

The Foundation donated $23,500 US to the playground project, which is currently finishing up the final construction touches, before opening in the next couple weeks.

“The Murphy Family Foundation is excited to be a part of this project,” said Rich and Annie in a release. “Providing children with positive and engaging play is important to the success of Trail’s community. We look forward to its completion and we know it will be enjoyed for years to come.”

According to the city, “The new playground equipment offers a high level of inclusive play for all children. The equipment is intended to engage sensory systems while building motor, cognitive and social skills.”

The Murphy Foundation has donated a substantial amount to community members including the Trail and District Public Library, Trail Sk8 Park, the Lower Sunningdale Sport Court, Greater Trail schools, local sports organizations, Cadets, Special Olympics-Trail, the Salvation Army and FAIR Society, among others.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from the Murphy Family Foundation,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “Their contribution to this project will go a long way to support children and families in our community.”

In addition to the Foundation funds, the city will also receive $25,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Plays program – a fund that supports the improvement of facilities and equipment for children and youth so they can enjoy inclusive and accessible physical activity and sport.

In May 2020, council secured the services of Habitat Systems Incorporated, a company that specializes in the creation of outdoor spaces.

The City budgeted $445,000 in its 2020 Capital Project budget to complete the project, and the total cost for installation of the new playground equipment and ground surfacing will be about $370,000 plus taxes.



