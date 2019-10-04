Nakusp attempted “abduction” of student — maybe not?

Police find woman at centre of search, after investigation say no crime was committed

A strange incident in Nakusp on Wednesday just got a little stranger.

Police say they have found a woman who was accused by a Nakusp high school student of driving up to their group in a van on Wednesday and grabbing one of them.

RCMP now say it looks like nothing really happened.

“This situation is still under investigation, however, the evidence gathered does not suggest that this incident was an attempted abduction or involved any other criminal activity,” RCMP said in an update on Friday.

“Officers continue to work with the woman, school officials, students and their parents towards a resolution of this matter.”

The police say no criminal charges are being considered by investigators at this time.

On Wednesday four Grade 9 students reported that they were walking to a nearby ball diamond for phys-ed class and noticed a white van drive by, then circle back and park in front of them. A woman described as in her late 50’s or early 60’s stepped out of the vehicle and approached the group.

SEE: Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

At one point during the interaction, the students said the woman grabbed one of them by the arm, which prompted the student to kick the woman in order to get away.

The students reported the incident later that afternoon to the principal, who immediately notified police.

The RCMP say there may be an update next week, but in the meantime are thanking the public for their information and assistance with to this investigation.

