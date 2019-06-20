Nakusp bust finds drugs, guns, stolen property

Woman released on promise to appear in court in October.

Police in Nakusp hit the jackpot in a bust this week.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on 13th Avenue NW in the village on Monday.

They say they found thousands of dollars in stolen goods on the property during the search, including a vehicle, an ATV, and a dirt bike.

Police also found an assortment of drugs, including what they suspect is cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, hash, fentanyl and cannabis.

Nakusp NCO Corporal Jamie Moffat said the seized substances were “in amounts indicative of trafficking.”

To top it off, they also found firearms that were unsafely stored. The resident did not possess a firearms licence.

A 36-year-old Nakusp woman was arrested at the location and later released on a promise to appear in Nakusp Court in October.

The investigation is ongoing.

