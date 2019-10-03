Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

Four NSS students say woman in van approached them, tried to grab one

Police in Nakusp are sounding a warning after four students from the local high school were approached by a suspicious woman in a mini-van Wednesday.

“Four Grade 9 students walking to a nearby ball diamond for phys-ed class noticed a white van drive by, then circle back and park in front of them,” the police say in a release. “A woman described as in her late 50’s or early 60’s stepped out of the vehicle and asked the youth to ‘come here’ and ‘I really need a babysitter.’”

At one point during the interaction, the woman grabbed one of the students by the arm, which prompted the student to kick the woman in order to get away.

The woman returned to her vehicle and departed the area. The students reported the incident later that afternoon to the principal, who immediately notified police.

“This is a very unique investigation and the Nakusp RCMP are working toward obtaining more information on this incident,” says Cpl. Jaime Moffat from the Nakusp detachment of the RCMP. “We feel this situation should be a good reminder to parents to have discussions with their children to reinforce proper responses to interactions with strangers.

“It’s important that situations like this get reported to police or school officials immediately.”

The woman is described as Caucasian, heavy set with wrinkles on her face. She had grey or white hair, which the students described as “curly.” The van is believed to be a white Dodge Caravan, likely a 2005 model, however no licence plate was obtained.

Nakusp RCMP are asking for assistance from the public to help identify the woman and vehicle involved in this interaction.

If anyone has information or witnessed this event, they are asked to call Nakusp RCMP at (250) 265-3677 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).