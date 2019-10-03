Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

Four NSS students say woman in van approached them, tried to grab one

Police in Nakusp are sounding a warning after four students from the local high school were approached by a suspicious woman in a mini-van Wednesday.

“Four Grade 9 students walking to a nearby ball diamond for phys-ed class noticed a white van drive by, then circle back and park in front of them,” the police say in a release. “A woman described as in her late 50’s or early 60’s stepped out of the vehicle and asked the youth to ‘come here’ and ‘I really need a babysitter.’”

At one point during the interaction, the woman grabbed one of the students by the arm, which prompted the student to kick the woman in order to get away.

The woman returned to her vehicle and departed the area. The students reported the incident later that afternoon to the principal, who immediately notified police.

“This is a very unique investigation and the Nakusp RCMP are working toward obtaining more information on this incident,” says Cpl. Jaime Moffat from the Nakusp detachment of the RCMP. “We feel this situation should be a good reminder to parents to have discussions with their children to reinforce proper responses to interactions with strangers.

“It’s important that situations like this get reported to police or school officials immediately.”

The woman is described as Caucasian, heavy set with wrinkles on her face. She had grey or white hair, which the students described as “curly.” The van is believed to be a white Dodge Caravan, likely a 2005 model, however no licence plate was obtained.

Nakusp RCMP are asking for assistance from the public to help identify the woman and vehicle involved in this interaction.

If anyone has information or witnessed this event, they are asked to call Nakusp RCMP at (250) 265-3677 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Vancouver hotel company sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise
Next story
Vancouver cops, cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba, to face disciplinary process in B.C.

Just Posted

Nakusp cops seek woman after attempted abduction

Four NSS students say woman in van approached them, tried to grab one

Market, music and movie this weekend in Trail

Grapevine: Events in Trail for the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9

Six-lane highway through Slocan Valley? RDCK board not impressed

Board votes unanimously not to support an economic study

All-candidates forum coming to Trail high school

Oct. 9 event is open to the public

Fraudster pretending to be Nelson RCMP

A woman claiming to be an officer tried to scam a local resident

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Appeal denied in ‘vicious’ attack on 86-year-old B.C. mom with dementia

Monique Van Donselaar sentenced to 15 months after pushing her mother during a heated argument

VIDEO: Renters keep showing up at B.C. couple’s home after it was listed in online scam

One said she’d given an $800 deposit to someone she met in a coffee shop

Most Read