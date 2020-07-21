The winery is family owned. (Valley of the Springs Winery photo)

Nakusp family winery set to open up

Valley of the Springs Winery hopes to open doors in about a week

The Valley of the Springs Winery in Nakusp is hoping to either open its doors to the public or by appointment next week.

It will be the first time that customers can have a glass of their favourite wine inside the brand new facility.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the facility and only small groups will be allowed into the facility at one time.

During wine tastings, glasses will be handled by staff and will be cleaned between group visits.

One red, one rose and four white wines will be offered to customers inside the winery.

Winery co-owner Jody Scott said the facility’s hours of operation are still being ironed out before it opens.

“We’re hoping to be open from either 10 or 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on a routine basis,” said Scott.

“There will be a Sunday and Monday or Monday and Tuesday that we won’t be open weekly. That’s because there’s a lot of farming to be done.”

The winery is still hoping to hold a grand opening event for small groups during the summer, which will likely consist of live music and some food.

While the doors have been closed, staff began wine tours and tastings outside the winery on July 1.

Staff have also attended farmers’ markets in Nakusp and Kaslo to boost wine sales during the COVID-19 crisis.

The winery also has another vineyard at Shakespeare Road in Nakusp. Brenda Scott is the winery’s other co-owner.

Scott said he has mixed feelings about opening his doors to the public.

“This is kind of a double-edged sword. While we want people to come to visit us and keep our business afloat, in another sense you don’t know the history of where they’ve been travelling,” said Scott.

“That’s why we have to make sure we have everything well marked and organized when they get here.”

Located on Alexander Road in Nakusp, with scenic panoramic views of the village and the Arrow Lakes Valley, this family-owned winery is in a region renowned for its natural and developed hot springs.

