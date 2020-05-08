Nakusp RCMP look to identify vandals who damaged family’s Jeep

The incident occurred in Burton between 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 5

Nakusp RCMP is continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying vandals who damaged a family’s Jeep while they were out boating near Burton between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 5.

According to police the vandals smashed the Jeep’s back windows, keyed its front windows, smashed out all its mirrors and lights and loosened its brake lines.

READ MORE: 100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

The family had left the vehicle and boat trailer around Burton Flats off of Lower McCormack Road.

RCMP said the owners of a Toyota TJ spotted near the damaged Jeep have come forward and are no longer believed to be involved in the incident.

If you were in the vicinity of the area during the time of the incident, you’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.