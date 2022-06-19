Name selected for Rossland City Hall/affordable housing project

The name was selected from a collection of suggestions submitted by the community

The new Rossland City Hall and Affordable Workforce Housing Building officially has a new name.

“The City of Rossland and the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society are excited to announce that the New City Hall and Affordable Workforce Housing Building located at 1920 3rd Avenue, Rossland, will be named Rossland Yards,” read a city release.

The name was selected from a collection of suggestions submitted by the community, after the city put out a call for submissions in April. The City and the Society thank everyone for their thoughtful contributions.

Historically, the site was the location of the Red Mountain/Great Northern Railway station and rail yard, and later the highways maintenance yard.

Although the GNR station and rail yard closed a century ago, railways played a central role in the history of Rossland.

The area was once a bustling transportation core of Rossland, welcoming new, industrious members to a growing community. In 2023, the site will once again become a community hub, with the opening of the new City Hall and new Affordable Housing for workers in Rossland.

When complete in 2023, the landmark building will include the new Rossland City Hall, city offices and community meeting spaces on the main floor, and 37 units of affordable workforce housing on the three floors above.

This project was made possible with funding and partnerships with BC Housing, Columbia Basin Trust, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, delivered in partnership with the Government of Canada, and the City of Rossland.

