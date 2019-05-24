Kootenay man arrested and charged in 2015 murder

Nathaniel Jessup 32 of Creston has been charged with the second-degree murder of Katherine McAdam and offering an indignity to a body.

Katherine McAdam remains were discovered in the nearby community of Erickson, B.C. on August 27, 2015, during an RCMP inquiry at a residence in the 2700 block of Highway 3.

The South East District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has arrested Nathaniel Jessup 32 of Creston and charged him with the second-degree murder of Katherine McAdam and offering an indignity to a body.

McAdam, 58, of Creston, BC. was last seen on August 15, 2015. McAdam’s remains were discovered in the nearby community of Erickson, B.C. on August 27, 2015, during an RCMP inquiry at a residence in the 2700 block of Highway 3.

Jessup and McAdam are believed to have been casual acquaintances at the time of her death.

“We have worked hard to get to this point, but we recognize that the work is not over as we prepare now for the court process,” states Sgt. Steven Rigby of the SED MCU. “Our thoughts are with Katherine’s friends and family, as they too prepare themselves for court proceedings. Despite their grief at the loss of Katherine, they have been very supportive of our investigation and patient throughout this process, we will continue to support them as the process continues and only hope this arrest brings them some comfort.”

Jessup has been in custody on unrelated matters since shortly after McAdam’s murder.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with investigators but who had contact with either Jessup or McAdam in mid-August 2015 are asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.



