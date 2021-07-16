Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5% to 282,070 units in June compared to 286,296 in May

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts slowed in June.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5 per cent to 282,070 units in June compared with 286,296 in May.

The annual pace of urban starts fell 1.8 per cent in June to 251,190 as the pace of starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 0.6 per cent to 191,085.

Starts of single-detached urban homes fell 8.5 per cent to 60,105.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 293,567 in June, up from 284,837 in May.

The Canadian Press

