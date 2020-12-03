Navigating COVID-19 throughout Interior Health

In Trail, testing is being done at the Kiro Wellness Centre. Call 250.304.5210 for information.

Testing for COVID-19 involves a nasopharyngeal swab. The swab is inserted into the patient’s nose and is aimed in a parallel direction to the nasal and septum floor. Photo: Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Interior Health is reminding anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that there are supports in place.

Or, people living in the Interior Health region also have the option of booking a test online or by calling 1.877.740.7747.

Testing is available for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

If you are unsure of your symptoms, you can take the COVID-19 online assessment or call 811 to speak to HealthLinkBC for health information or advice.

Receiving COVID-19 test results

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by public health directly by phone. If you receive a positive test result by text message, you will be contacted by public health and the health authority asks that you wait for that call.

Anyone having difficulty breathing, or struggling from extreme symptoms, should call 911 or go to an emergency department.

Self-Isolating with COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19, you will be supported by public health to stay at home and isolate for a minimum ten days after onset of symptoms. Most people can manage their symptoms at home while mild to moderate cold or flu-like symptoms can be supported by a family doctor, a local urgent primary care centre, or a walk-in clinic.

If you are self-isolating because you have COVID-19, you must take measures to stay isolated from others within your household.

If this is not possible and you remain in close contact with others in your household, they should isolate with you.

While waiting for COVID-19 test results, you should self-isolate and if you test negative for COVID-19 despite your COVID-like symptom, you should still stay home to recover.

When to get a COVID-19 test

Testing is available for people with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including: fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; loss of sense of taste or smell; body aches (muscles and joints aching); diarrhea; headache; other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

COVID-19 safety protocols

Residents in all communities are asked to remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

• Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.

• Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

• Practise physical distancing.

• Wear a mask in indoor public settings.

• Wash your hands often.

• Avoid non-essential travel.



