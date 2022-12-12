NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader requests emergency debate on urgent situation in children’s health care

Hospitals across the country treating high or record numbers of children with respiratory illnesses

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons to discuss the “urgent and escalating” situation in Canada’s children’s hospitals as they deal with an influx of sick kids.

Singh wrote to the Speaker to give notice for the request, citing several alarming developments across the country.

Just last week, CHEO, the children’s hospital in Ottawa, called in support from the Canadian Red Cross to bolster the staff who are treating record numbers of babies and children with respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary is using a heated trailer as an overflow waiting room because of how many young patients are coming in for help.

Singh has been calling for more federal action to address the health-care crisis, and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with premiers to find a solution.

He says urgent action by the government should be informed by the debate of parliamentarians.

RELATED: BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

Federal PoliticsHealth

Previous story
Vancouver’s Recovery Cafe is an ‘oasis in the desert’
Next story
Cultural safety standard will force accountability in B.C. health care for Indigenous peoples

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The City of Castlegar’s Facebook page is back.
City of Castlegar’s Facebook page back after sudden disappearance

Former Sr. Smoke Eaters Gerry Godfrey and Albert Holms attended last year’s Christmas dinner at the Trail Memorial Centre, the first since before COVID. Holms dug deep into his closet so he could don his Trail-Rossland ‘61 Junior A provincial championship jacket that still fits after 60 years. Photo: Jim Bailey
Sr. Smoke Eaters’ annual Christmas dinner postponed this year

BC Hydro is encouraging Trail residents to conserve energy by keeping their holiday lighting displays modest but fun this Christmas, much like this festive Santa family’s Sunningdale home. Photo: Jim Bailey
Mega lighting displays costly over holidays