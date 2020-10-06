In this two panel photograph; NDP Leader John Horgan, left, and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, during campaign stops. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

Vaccine likely still months away

The NDP and the B.C. Liberals are promising to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for free to anyone who wants it in British Columbia.

John Horgan, who is scheduled to release his party’s platform today, announced the plan to make the vaccine available once it is approved and available at an online town hall meeting on Monday evening with other NDP candidates.

Shortly after, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said on Twitter a “life-saving vaccine” should be made available to everyone for free in matching the NDP promise.

Earlier, Wilkinson resurrected a previous party plan to build a 10-lane bridge over the Fraser River to replace the aging Massey Tunnel if the Liberals are elected on Oct. 24.

The NDP government cancelled the former Liberal government’s bridge proposal shortly after taking office in 2017 and has indicated support for a twin-tunnel instead.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is promising improved mental health services, promising to spend $1 billion to ensure services are more completely covered by B.C.’s medical services plan.

READ MORE: Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll
Next story
59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Just Posted

Remembering the Silver City Serenaders of Song

“Wow – talk about making great music,” Terry Jesudason said. “Those were the days.”

‘Bears getting hungrier’ warns Rossland/Trail WildSafeBC

Fruit must be picked to avoid luring in bears readying to hibernate

SS Bonnington steam whistle comes home to Nakusp

Shawn Pollard has donated the ship’s steam whistle to the Nakusp Rail Society on behalf his father

Trail Curling Club ready to ring in season

The Trail Curling Club is poised to get back in the hack after vetting a return-to-play plan

Restoring the Yaqan Nukiy Wetlands, restoring culture

“As the community planner for the Yaqan Nukiy, Norm Allard is currently managing a large-scale wetland restoration project on Band land in the Creston Valley; an ecological revitalization of the area that he considers to be wholly interlinked with the cultural revitalization of the local First Nations.”

Urban wildlife Part I: The East Kootenay birds of summer

The work of local photographers printed in the pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the summer of 2020. Part I.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Van Halen died due to cancer

Nelson writer publishes memoir of lesbian marriage and adoption of twins

Jane Byers’ Small Courage recounts the creation of a loving family life despite discrimination

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Murder trial begins for two men charged in decade-old shooting outside Cranbrook

An innocent couple was killed in a targeted shooting that was a case of mistaken identity

Cranbrook RCMP urge caution after 5 instances of vehicles not stopping for school busses

Most of the reports involve drivers who are travelling on the opposite side of the road

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

Most Read