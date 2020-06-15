Need lab work in Trail? Call ahead

People needing laboratory tests done at the Trail Health Centre Clinic are being asked to call ahead and schedule an appointment.
As part of Interior Health’s response to COVID-19, changes are being made to laboratory procedures at some facilities including those in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, and Grand Forks.
Instead of showing up at the downtown Trail lab and grabbing a number, patients are now asked to set up an appointment by calling the booking line at 250.368.8141.
“This change is consistent with steps we are taking across our facilities to ensure a safe environment for staff and patients,” Interior Health spokesperson Erin Toews told the Times.
“It recognizes that with the previous drop-in service there were times when a large number of people may have been waiting in the same area for their tests, which creates a risk of exposure to COVID-19,” she said.
“We will be monitoring how this system is working.”
According to Interior Health, lab staff will try to accommodate a limited number of walk-ins, but preference is that people call ahead to make an appointment.
They also say that most people should be able to book an appointment within a day or two.
Patients will be asked some health screening questions when they call and will then be given instructions for their appointment.
To book a time, patients may call Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Trail lab is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
