Nelson arts, sports organizations receive provincial funding

Nelson’s museum, soccer and gymnastics organizations received the most money of the local non-profits that applied for funding from the province’s Community Gaming Grants.
The recipients of the arts and sports funding, which was distributed from April to September, were made public Thursday in an announcement by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
The Nelson and District Museum, Archives and Art Gallery received $31,400 as one of 117 B.C. Interior non-profits to be funded more than $3 million. Provincially, over $20 million funded 717 arts organizations.
Among the 790 sports organizations to receive nearly $28 million Nelson Soccer Association led locally with $55,000 followed by Glacier Gymnastics, which received $50,000.
“Investment from our provincial government into community non-profit organizations ensures that people and programs in our region are able to thrive,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.
“It is incredible to see the diversity of programs that are receiving funding in this round of Community Gaming Grants, from gymnastics to Nordic skiing. These investments make the Kootenays a healthier and more positive place to live for people of all ages.”
A full list of recipients can be found below.
Arts/Culture
Kaslo Concert Society: $3,000
Langham Cultural Society: $14,000
Nelson Association des Francophones des Kootenays Ouest: $14,300
Capitol Theatre Restoration Society: $22,700
Kootenay Cooperative Radio: $25,800
Kootenay Literary Society: $10,500
Nelson and District Arts Council: $24,250
Nelson Circus Performers Association: $10,000
Nelson Civic Theatre Society: $15,000
Nelson Fine Arts Centre: $6,000
Nelson History Theatre Society: $19,500
Taghum Community Society: $10,000
West Kootenay Regional Arts Council: $16,900
Sports
Kaslo Curling Club: $4,850
Nelson Neptune Swim Club: $10,500
Nelson Curling Club: $18,000
Nelson Reflections Artistic Swimming Club: $7,500
Nelson Skating Club: $20,000
Kootenay Swim Club: $20,000
Rhythm Roper Competitive Skipping Association: $2,000
Nelson Leafs Hockey Society: $15,000
Nelson Baseball Association: $12,000
Nelson Nordic Ski Club: $13,850
WH2O Racers Society: $23,000
Salmo Ski Team Society: $5,000