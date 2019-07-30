Nelson police apprehend man who left Trail mental health facility

The male was considered a risk to himself and others

Nelson police apprehended a man Tuesday who left Trail’s Daly Pavilion mental health facility.

Trail RCMP alerted Nelson police Monday that the man was headed to the city and was considered a risk to himself or others, according to a statement from the Nelson Police Department.

Nelson police learned Tuesday morning the man’s vehicle was in the area. They located him in his vehicle and took him into custody him without incident at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Front Street.

Police said the man will be taken back to Daly Pavilion.