Nelson police say they apprehended a Trail man Tuesday. File photo

Nelson police apprehend man who left Trail mental health facility

The male was considered a risk to himself and others

Nelson police apprehended a man Tuesday who left Trail’s Daly Pavilion mental health facility.

Trail RCMP alerted Nelson police Monday that the man was headed to the city and was considered a risk to himself or others, according to a statement from the Nelson Police Department.

Nelson police learned Tuesday morning the man’s vehicle was in the area. They located him in his vehicle and took him into custody him without incident at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Front Street.

Police said the man will be taken back to Daly Pavilion.

Previous story
Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

Just Posted

Nelson police apprehend man who left Trail mental health facility

The male was considered a risk to himself and others

‘For Sale’ sign soon to go up in downtown Trail

Demo of Union Hotel came in about $300,000 under budget

Castlegar police say missing woman found safe

Darilee Nolie found in Calgary

City of Trail preps for provincials

Men’s senior baseball championship begins this weekend

Paddler’s journey offers updates on the state of Columbia River

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

Most Read