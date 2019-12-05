Nelson police searching for missing woman

Submitted

The Nelson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for Heather Gunderson.

Gunderson, a Nelson resident, has not been heard from since the afternoon of Dec. 1.

She is five foot three and weighs approximately 110 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket and dark pants. She has been known to occasionally wear glasses.

Nelson Police and friends are concerned for the well-being of Gunderson and wish to locate her as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to Gunderson in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.