Nelson skateboarders charged with assaulting Trail police officer

Two people from Nelson are facing charges after an altercation with police at the skate park in Trail.

Trail RCMP issued a release Tuesday that said they responded to a complaint about a group of intoxicated young adults who were causing a disturbance at the skate park shortly before 8 p.m. on June 1.

According to Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, police arrived on scene and investigated five young adults in their 20s for allegedly being intoxicated in a public place and for causing a disturbance.

During the course of the investigation a 21-year-old male from Nelson allegedly swung his skateboard at the investigating officer and another person at the scene. The man missed the police officer and hit his 24-year-old male friend, also from Nelson, in the face with the skateboard.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested by the investigating officer for the incident after trying to flee from the scene.

During the arrest a 22-year-old female from Nelson allegedly assaulted the arresting police officer from behind. The police officer sustained minor injuries and no urgent medical attention was required.

Wicentowich says the Trail RCMP are investigating criminal charges against the 21-year-old male and 22-year-old female, and possibly others in their group.

The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault, causing a disturbance and consumption/possession of liquor in a public place.

The suspects have both been released from custody pending charges.

If anyone has any information regarding this matter, please contact the Trail RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

