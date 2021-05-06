Nelson surpasses 100 COVID-19 cases in 2021

The West Kootenays meanwhile saw numbers drop at the end of April

COVID-19 cases in B.C. for the week of April 25 to May 1. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

Nelson has surpassed the 100 mark for new COVID-19 cases in 2021.

The Nelson local health area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, had 15 new cases from April 25 to May 1, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That means the area has had 102 cases through the first four months of 2021, or nearly double the 53 total cases Nelson had in 2020.

The latest update is more kind to the rest of the West Kootenay.

There were no cases in Castlegar and Grand Forks, and just one each in Trail and Creston.

The Arrow Lakes region, where Nakusp Elementary School has been closed until May 17 following cases in the school’s community, had three new cases.

The Kootenay Lake area, which includes Kaslo and the East Shore, added two new cases.

READ MORE:

• Canada may find it challenging to reach herd immunity from COVID-19, experts say

• Interior Health locks out Kelowna martial arts gym following COVID violations

Coronavirus