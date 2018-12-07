New bridge to link Trail landmark to park

Workers from Hil-Tech were busy cutting out the concrete to make way for the Riverfront Centre’s bridge feature on Wednesday morning. Guy Bertrand photo

Trail is getting a new walking bridge.

Before you spit out your coffee reading this, it’s important to note that the new pedestrian pathway won’t span shore-to-shore and it doesn’t come with a million-dollar price tag.

Instead, for a cost of $28,000, the bridge, of sorts, will connect Jubilee Park to the new library/museum via the back alley.

“When the Riverfront Centre was being designed, it was noted that there was a difference in elevation between the Riverfront Centre building and Jubilee Park,” explained Chief Administrative Officer David Perehudoff.

“Ideally, the building and Jubilee would have been at the same elevation,” he said. “As the intent of the multi-purpose room, where it was placed in the building and the reason the large door was included in the design, was to create a connection between the building and the park.”

The only feasible way to adjoin the two was to effectively “bridge the gap” and construct a walkway that will extend from the building, over the alley and into the park.

This tangible link was also seen as a way to enhance programming and better use every inch of the new landmark by allowing ease and fluidity between the indoor and outdoor space.

“Such connectivity will also enhance space utilization opportunities if the facility hosts any group where there is a desire to create a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces,” Perehudoff explained. “The connection fully exploits the location of the building in proximity to the park and Columbia River.”

Notably, the structure will weigh about 1,600 pounds and can be easily moved if required.

“This improvement forms part of the overall Riverfront Centre construction budget and was initially endorsed by the building committee,” he said. “The project was subsequently provided to council as one of the final projects that needed to be addressed before the project and the associated funding allocation is closed out at the end of the year.”

Construction of a prefabricated aluminum bridge is now in the works with the expectation that it will be installed early in the new year. The job was award to XL Welding in the amount of $28,313.

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
