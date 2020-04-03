A concept of the new development. (Photo courtesy of Rossland City Council)

New city hall, four-storey development proposed for Rossland

The building would include 37 affordable housing units

A massive four-storey development, which would consist of a new city hall and 37 affordable housing units, has been proposed to be built at 1920 3rd Ave. in Rossland.

If construction goes ahead, council chambers would be located at the first level of the building and the housing units would be located on the second, third and fourth levels of the building. One, two and three-bedroom housing units would all be built on site.

READ MORE: Rossland Skatepark Association requests forgiveness of $20,000 loan

According to a Rossland city planner Stacy Lightbourne, the building would blend in well with other city infrastructure.

“The height of the building will have limited impact on neighbours to the north due to the three-to-four metres of raised elevation of 4th Avenue in comparison to the site,” said Lightbourne.

“To mitigate the appearance of the height of the building to other neighbours and properties, the fourth floor has been stepped back, which will reduce the shadow and visual appearance of the building.”

In-site laundry, common storage space for recreational equipment, and a bicycle parking area would be other amenities at the building.

In terms of construction material, brick and stone would be used for the building’s foundation while wood and timber would be used to help construct the exterior of the building.

A new boulevard for angle parking and city hall entry has also been proposed along Third Avenue. A sidewalk would also connect the city’s skateboard park to the building.

Rossland city councillors will decide whether to issue a development permit for the project at a meeting on April 6.

For more information on the project, you can visit the City of Rossland’s website.

