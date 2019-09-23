New Denver man killed in single-car accident

Police say man was driving agressively and lost control of vehicle

A New Denver man is dead after a single-vhicle accident north of the town on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene of the accident at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

“The investigators have completed a preliminary investigation and found the vehicle, a Chevrolet Corvette, was headed north on Highway 6 driving aggressively and at a high rate of speed,” a release from the RCMP says. “The driver lost control on a right-hand curve.

“The vehicle went off road-right and then across the oncoming lanes to rest off road-left.”

The driver, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours while police and the coroner’s service completed their scene examination and the vehicle was removed. The RCMP will be working with the coroner to determine if there were any other factors that contributed to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services.