New East Trail pedestrian crossing is complete

The new median at the Sunningdale ‘Y’ intersection has been completed, thereby improving pedestrian crossings and providing a safer traffic flow.
The city says additional road markings delineate laneways, giving a clearer transition for drivers travelling southbound on Hillside Drive.
City staff, ICBC road safety engineers and consultants supported this design as it provides the benefit of a new crossing without affecting existing traffic patterns.
The total cost of the project was $50,000, with ICBC funding half ($25,000).
“As the city progresses with the conclusion and adoption of an Active Transportation Network Plan, projects such as this will be developed to improve active use and safety,” the city states.