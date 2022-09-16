New East Trail pedestrian crossing is complete

The total cost of the project was $50,000, with ICBC funding half ($25,000).

The new crosswalk at the Sunningdale “Y.” Photo: City of Trail

The new median at the Sunningdale ‘Y’ intersection has been completed, thereby improving pedestrian crossings and providing a safer traffic flow.

The city says additional road markings delineate laneways, giving a clearer transition for drivers travelling southbound on Hillside Drive.

City staff, ICBC road safety engineers and consultants supported this design as it provides the benefit of a new crossing without affecting existing traffic patterns.

“As the city progresses with the conclusion and adoption of an Active Transportation Network Plan, projects such as this will be developed to improve active use and safety,” the city states.

