The new crosswalk at the Sunningdale “Y.” Photo: City of Trail

The new crosswalk at the Sunningdale “Y.” Photo: City of Trail

New East Trail pedestrian crossing is complete

The total cost of the project was $50,000, with ICBC funding half ($25,000).

The new median at the Sunningdale ‘Y’ intersection has been completed, thereby improving pedestrian crossings and providing a safer traffic flow.

The city says additional road markings delineate laneways, giving a clearer transition for drivers travelling southbound on Hillside Drive.

City staff, ICBC road safety engineers and consultants supported this design as it provides the benefit of a new crossing without affecting existing traffic patterns.

The total cost of the project was $50,000, with ICBC funding half ($25,000).

“As the city progresses with the conclusion and adoption of an Active Transportation Network Plan, projects such as this will be developed to improve active use and safety,” the city states.

City of Trailinfrastructure

Previous story
B.C.’s five remaining ‘wildfires of note’ see rain, cooler temperatures
Next story
B.C. Liberal leader promises increased housing supply, regional mental health centres

Just Posted

The “Old Bags.” L-R: Elise Blood, Kathy Johnston, Karen Souter, Vicki Stevenson, Rith Desilets, Joanne Hilton, Sharon-Ann Gray and Dorothy Aaserud. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Ballad of the Bags

The speed limit is 30 km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.
Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

The new crosswalk at the Sunningdale “Y.” Photo: City of Trail
New East Trail pedestrian crossing is complete

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase