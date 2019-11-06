A new main engine has arrived at the regional fire department. This truck replaces the one that was written off due to sulphuric acid contamination. Photo: @Chief Derby

New fire engine arrives at Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue

The replacement truck arrived in Trail last week

A new workhorse is ready for action at the regional fire department.

After the main engine, valued at $789,000, was lost to sulfuric acid contamination last year, the team from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue had to do a some re-shuffling of trucks until a replacement unit arrived.

Previous: Acid spill wipes out $789,000 RDKB fire truck

That replacement truck arrived in Trail last week, and members were immediately trained in its use by the builder, Hub Fire Engines.

“When we lost our last new engine in the summer of 2018 to an acid spill on Highway 22, we received a fair payout from ICBC,” says Fire Chief Dan Derby. “We knew the only upside to that unfortunate event was that we had an opportunity to tweak some aspects of this new engine.”

The new model has an engine with increased horsepower, and one of the tweaks was to improve access to the first responder equipment.

“And the hose bed of the truck has been changed to allow safer access for firefighters,” Derby said.

As well, the team was able to salvage the generator from the old truck and reuse all the shelving and the tool mounting brackets.

“We respond to fires and other emergencies across the service area from the Trail station and this truck is the workhorse of our fleet,” said Derby.

“The new engine meets the needs of the service and increases safety for our fire fighters, which is a major improvement.”

The HUB fire engine holds 800 imperial gallons of water and is rated to pump 1500 gallons per minute.

A new safety feature is a recessed hose bed on top of the truck that includes a walkway and safe handholds for fire fighters when they are loading hose or moving equipment.

The previous engine required fire fighters to climb directly on top of the hose area and anchor themselves for safety.

The truck also includes mobile computer-aided dispatch. This is a direct communications link from the truck to emergency dispatchers in Kelowna.

When the engine is in operation, dispatch can send updates to a screen in the truck so crews can communicate with dispatch through the dispatch system and by voice through radio channels.

The system also allows firefighters to access numerous maps showing hazards and other important information related to the emergency site or access routes.

“I am pleased to see the new engine here and already in use by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue because this important piece of equipment allows our highly trained fire fighters to do their job to the best of their abilities,” said Ali Grieve, chair of the East End Services Committee.

“A new truck supports the level of professional, timely emergency services our communities need and expect.”

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue Service is a regional fire service with six fire halls: Station 371 Rossland, Station 372 Warfield, Station 373 Genelle, Station 374 Trail, Station 375 Montrose, and Station 376 Fruitvale.

The six stations provide overlapping coverage for a large fire protection area, protecting about 20,000 residents.

In 2018, the fire department responded to 1,548 calls averaging a call for service once every five hours within the communities they protect.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Just Posted

New fire engine arrives at Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue

The replacement truck arrived in Trail last week

City of Trail sweeper destroyed by fire

Sweeper was brand new and in working order by the operator just before the fire started

Public hearing in Warfield for ‘edibles’ application

Council enacted regulations last year, including only 2 stores permitted

Nelson airport repair will have big price-tag

Fixing runway could cost $1M

RDKB declares climate action imperative

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary joins other local governments in declaration

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Racial discrimination complaint against B.C. theatre to proceed

Applications denied to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against theatre, director

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Most Read