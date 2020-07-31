New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

ICBC has released new stats that show the number of vehicle accidents throughout the province, including this one that occurred in October near Genelle. Photo courtesy Castlegar Fire Department.

There were 972 reported vehicle crashes in Nelson last year, according to new data provided by ICBC.

Nelson’s 4,924 crashes between 2015 to 2019 are also the 41st most among B.C’s 162 municipalities.

The latest stats were made available July 28 as part of a new ICBC website that shows extensive crash information for the province from 2015 to 2019. Collisions in parking lots or involving parked cars are also included in crash totals.

In 2019, Nelson had 103 crashes defined as casualties by ICBC, which include both personal injuries as well as fatalities but does not specify how many of each occurred.

During the five-year period there were 536 total vehicle incidents involving casualties in Nelson.

By street, the most crashes occurred on Highway 3A with 149 last year, followed by Lakeside Drive (99) and Baker Street (87).

Castlegar had 624 accidents last year and 3,047 over five years. Columbia Avenue was the most crash-prone street in Castlegar, with 181 in 2019.

There were 480 accidents in Trail in 2019, which had 2,667 over five years. Highway 3B topped Trail’s streets for the number of crashes with 95 last year.

The B.C. municipality with the most crashes was Vancouver, which had 52,222 last year and 283,269 over five years.

Highway 1, with 7,506 accidents in 2019, was the province’s most dangerous road. Highway 6 (587 crashes in 2019) and Highway 3A (351) are also included, but ICBC’s data doesn’t specify where on the highways the accidents take place.

Other municipalities include Nakusp (161 in 2019), Rossland (151), Salmo (129), Fruitvale (104) and Kaslo (57). More information about other municipalities can be found at ICBC’s website.

