ICBC has released new stats that show the number of vehicle accidents throughout the province, including this one that occurred in October near Genelle. Photo courtesy Castlegar Fire Department.

New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

Nelson had 972 accidents in 2019

There were 972 reported vehicle crashes in Nelson last year, according to new data provided by ICBC.

Nelson’s 4,924 crashes between 2015 to 2019 are also the 41st most among B.C’s 162 municipalities.

The latest stats were made available July 28 as part of a new ICBC website that shows extensive crash information for the province from 2015 to 2019. Collisions in parking lots or involving parked cars are also included in crash totals.

In 2019, Nelson had 103 crashes defined as casualties by ICBC, which include both personal injuries as well as fatalities but does not specify how many of each occurred.

During the five-year period there were 536 total vehicle incidents involving casualties in Nelson.

By street, the most crashes occurred on Highway 3A with 149 last year, followed by Lakeside Drive (99) and Baker Street (87).

Castlegar had 624 accidents last year and 3,047 over five years. Columbia Avenue was the most crash-prone street in Castlegar, with 181 in 2019.

There were 480 accidents in Trail in 2019, which had 2,667 over five years. Highway 3B topped Trail’s streets for the number of crashes with 95 last year.

The B.C. municipality with the most crashes was Vancouver, which had 52,222 last year and 283,269 over five years.

Highway 1, with 7,506 accidents in 2019, was the province’s most dangerous road. Highway 6 (587 crashes in 2019) and Highway 3A (351) are also included, but ICBC’s data doesn’t specify where on the highways the accidents take place.

Other municipalities include Nakusp (161 in 2019), Rossland (151), Salmo (129), Fruitvale (104) and Kaslo (57). More information about other municipalities can be found at ICBC’s website.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Accidentsauto accidentmotor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior
Next story
FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

Just Posted

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

New ICBC data shows number of West Kootenay crashes

Nelson had 972 accidents in 2019

Boundary sculpture garners signature support

MP Richard Cannings endorses legacy artwork

Kootenay Saving donates to COVID-19 relief in the east and west

The latest stats show 12 Covid cases, all recovered, in the Kootenay Boundary to date.

BC Transit ramps up its safe-riding campaign

Prizes up for grabs as BC Transit kicks off ‘Together we ride’ campaign

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along the Bombi Pass

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

Most Read